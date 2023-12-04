This Colorado spot saw almost 50 inches of snow, plus other totals from weekend storm

DENVER — DENVER — It was good news for many Colorado ski resorts which saw plenty of snowfall in this weekend's storm that dumped heavy accumulations across Colorado's northern and central mountains. The Denver metro area only saw slight accumulations while one spot in the mountains saw almost 50 inches of snow.

Here are the latest snow totals over the past 24 hours reported to the National Weather Service as of Monday afternoon.

1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS, CO

49"

4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL, CO

44.8"

9 SSE SPICER, CO

35"

3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON, CO

33.6"

6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK, CO

29.4"

4 NNW LONGS PEAK, CO

26.6"

1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS, CO

26.6"

7 SSE CAMERON PASS, CO

26.6"

11 S RABBIT EARS PASS, CO

23.8"

5 WSW WINTER PARK, CO

22.4"

5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE, CO

22.4"

3 S BRAINARD LAKE, CO

19.6"

4 S LONGS PEAK, CO

19.6"

1 SSE LOVELAND PASS, CO

19.6"

6 E CAMERON PASS, CO

19.6"

1 SW ELDORA, CO

18.2"

1 W COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO

18.2"

Winter Park, CO

18"

1 SSW Copper Mountain, CO

18"

2 WSW Eldora, CO

17"

3 SW Breckenridge, CO

17"

6 NW SILVERTHORNE, CO

16.8"

5 W BERTHOUD FALLS, CO

16.8"

9 SE CAMERON PASS, CO

15.4"

9 E GLENDEVEY, CO

15.4"

3 E Skyway, CO

15"

10 NNE SILVERTHORNE, CO

14"

5 WSW GUANELLA PASS, CO

14"

1 WNW LOVELAND PASS, CO

14"

9 SSE GOULD, CO

14"

1 NW CLIMAX, CO

14"

7 E BLUE RIVER, CO

14"

4 SE Keystone, CO

13"

3 SW WARD, CO

12.6"

5 WSW GRAND LAKE, CO

12.6"

8 SSE RAND, CO

12.6"

1 NNW CAMERON PASS, CO

12.6"

5 SSW BLUE RIVER, CO

12.6"

8 NW GLENDEVEY, CO

12.6"

2 NE Leadville, CO

12"

8 SSE CAMERON PASS, CO

11.2'

3 WNW ALMA, CO

11.2"

3 S Loveland Pass, CO

11"

2 WNW Loveland Pass, CO

11"

3 WNW PINGREE PARK, CO

9.8"

2 SSE Breckenridge, CO

9.7"

4 N Cedaredge, CO

9"

3 SW MEEKER PARK, CO

8.4"

2 SE Breckenridge, CO

5.8"

Georgetown, CO

4.3"

5 SSW GLENDEVEY, CO

4.2"

7 NW RED FEATHER LAKES, CO

4.2"

9 SE WESTON PASS, CO

4.2"

2 WSW Colorado Springs, CO

4"

1 NE ECHO LAKE, CO

2.8"



December is Denver's coldest month and 3rd snowiest

Wondering how much snow typically falls in December in Colorado? It might not be as much as you think. December typically is the third snowiest month in the state typically only seeing, on average, 8.5 inches of accumulation. But huge storms have developed in December, including the record-breaking storm that dumped over 45 inches of snow in Denver in 1913.

That snowstorm was the heaviest and longest-duration snowstorm in Denver's history. Read more about that storm and learn how December weather in Colorado typically unfolds.