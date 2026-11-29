DENVER - Big winds Saturday in the Denver metro had big impacts.

The Christkindlmarket at the Auraria Campus delayed its opening Saturday to 5 p.m.

Michelle Singh and her father, David Horn, drove in from Oklahoma for the market, carrying on a family tradition rooted in their love of the season.

Local High winds delay opening of Denver Christkindlmarket Saturday Veronica Acosta

"My mom (Cindy) passed in 2010, and I moved with my dad, and we've had — we literally have a Christmas tree up all year round, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our house because my mom just absolutely loves Christmas," Singh shared with Denver7's Tyler Melito. "We've traveled the world. We started just a couple years ago, and this was really important to us. So we were so excited."

When they learned the market had been delayed, they credited social media for the heads up.

"I was very appreciative that they informed everybody, and I was so glad that I found that on Facebook because we wouldn't have known," Singh said.

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Strong winds Saturday have big impacts; Denver still waiting for first official snow of the season

For Singh and Horn, keeping a positive attitude is part of the journey.

"We just go with the flow. Everywhere we go, something seems to happen, and so we realize that, and we make the best of it. Don't get angry, don't get upset," said Horn.

Still, they said they came ready for anything.

"I'm excited. If it snows, it snows," Horn said. "If it rains, it rains. We got the right clothing for it all, so we're ready, prepared."

The experience, they said, is about more than the market itself: the family also carries the memory of Cindy with them wherever they travel.

"We're big foodies, so just the whole experience. Plus, we just love the ... the lights. Yes, just the joy that it brings," Singh explained. "We always usually take a video of her or a picture, and we have dinner with her."

For Horn, the trip comes after a health battle.

"I just beat cancer, and I'm doing great. And like I said, I've been just having a blast traveling all over — all the different countries. They've all accepted us. We've enjoyed them all," Horn detailed.

Singh grew emotional describing what the trips mean to her.

"It's been incredible, and I can't — I feel I'm gonna get choked up. I feel so blessed to be able to experience it with my best friend, which is my dad," Singh said.

Isabella Perez traveled to Denver with family from Texas, making a long drive north for the holidays.

"I'm from San Antonio. We literally drove here 16 hours," Perez said. "We came to see family and also all the beautiful markets that we wanted to see."

Perez did not know the Christkindlmarket had been delayed Saturday, but said she planned to make another visit.

"I'm let down a little bit, but we'll probably just come back later to see it," Perez told Melito.

The warm, dry stretch has pushed Denver's snow season into record territory, according to Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

"We need measurable snow, which is technically a 10th of an inch," Hidalgo explained. "We take all that data out at the airport. That's typically where you get all of that. The city data that you see across the country will be at airports, which is why we take that official measurement out there. When you look back historically — yet typically, we see our first snowfall of the season on October 19th. That's the average first date. If we don't get it today (Saturday), it will be now sliding into second-place territory because second-latest first snow was November 29 of 2025. First latest, December 10 of 2021."

Despite the slow start, Hidalgo said there is still plenty of winter ahead.

"We've been talking about El Nino and and the impacts of that potentially for us here in Colorado, that's going to be more of a January, February, March kind of a scenario," Hidalgo outlined to Melito. "We still have plenty of time to make up some of that snow deficit, especially up and through the mountains. I'm not too concerned yet. We are still looking at a strong, if not very strong, El Niño setting itself up."

Chuck Marsh with Colorado's Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the agency is prepared for winter weather.

"When it comes to winter weather —we at CDOT — this is something that we do often," Marsh said. "Before the storm even comes, it's all about coordination and preparation."

That coordination helps determine how crews respond, with almost 1,000 vehicles in their fleet to treat for snow.

"We have those strategically already segregated around the state," Marsh outlined. "So we have the assets where we need them to be. We also have our maintenance teams go in and make sure that they have the right manpower for what we need to continue 24-hour operations on some of the major roads, like I-25 or I-70 or US 40, as well as the maintenance patrols that we actually have out on the roadways during these storms. They're reporting back exactly what they're seeing on the roads to help us make informed decisions."

Marsh urged drivers to prepare before heading out.

"Before you even get in the vehicle, you should be prepared and informed, and that means you know we encourage people to go to our COTrip.org website or to download the free COTRIP planner app. Basically, you'll see what we see. We've got layers on there where you can track where the plows are. You can track the weather locations. You can even see what road conditions look like," Marsh said.

But safety may sometimes require closures.

"If there does come a time when it's just too dangerous for commuters or even our CDOT crews to be out on the roads, we retain that — the ability to actually close down a roadway for a little while — until conditions get a little bit better and they can be safer for folks," Marsh said.

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