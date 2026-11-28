DENVER — The Denver Christkindlmarket is opening late Saturday because of high winds.

In a notice headed “Wind advisory,” the market said very high winds are sweeping through Denver, forcing the adjustment. The market said it is opening late to keep everyone safe.

The market will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

“Bundle up, grab a Glühwein, and we’ll see you this evening!” the market said.

The market is at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. It is in its 26th year, runs through Dec. 23 and is free to enter.

The market has more than 40 vendors selling European and local goods and food from wooden huts, along with German specialties, hot chocolate and beer. It also has a 110-foot tree called the Mile High Tree, which has nightly light-and-music shows, plus a 7 p.m. drone show, a carousel and live music.