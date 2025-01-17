Protect your pets from this weekend's Arctic blast

Snow, dangerous wind chills and bitterly cold temperatures are all on tap for Colorado over the weekend, which is already concerning for humans — not to mention their pets.

While most pet owners inherently know the basics to taking care of furry family members during the wintertime, there are some things you might not have thought of.

When putting on a sweater or dog coat, make sure it's dry each time your pet goes outside, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) advises. If it's wet from the last time your dog was outside, it can make them colder.

Going out for a walk, consider shortening the amount of time outside. Each animal has a different tolerance for cold weather, according to the AVMA.

Coming back inside, check all their paws for any signs of an injury — like cracked pads. For long-haired dogs, clip the hair between their toes to reduce iceballs.

Wipe down your dog's feet, legs and belly after a walk too. It's common for pets to pick up de-icing products, antifreeze and other chemicals on walks, according to the AVMA. Wiping pets down prevents them from licking the toxic materials off their feet or fur.

There are also pet-friendly de-icers you can use on your driveway and sidewalk.

While your first instinct may be to let your dog eat more since it's wintertime (like bears preparing to hibernate), the AVMA said the health risks outweigh any potential benefits.

For a full list of suggestions from the AVMA to protect your dogs, livestock, birds and more, click here.