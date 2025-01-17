One more mild day in Denver before an arctic blast settles in

DENVER – From 60s on Thursday to single-digit highs on Sunday...we are in for a classic Colorado weather whiplash.

You'll find lots of sunshine this morning, with 20s and 30s for the morning commute. We'll see increasing clouds as the cold front approaches from the north and eventually descends over Colorado this afternoon.

We'll see light snow develop during the evening commute closer to areas like Greeley, Longmont and Sterling.

The ground could initially turn wet and then flash freeze as temperatures tank behind the front. Get ready for some slick conditions tonight and early tomorrow. The brunt of our accumulation will fall Friday night, with lighter snow throughout the day on Saturday. We'll also see another round Sunday into Monday.

While Denver’s snow totals could stack up between 3 and 6 inches, the main weather headline continues to be the brutal cold that will settle in across Colorado.

Wind chills in Denver could drop to nearly -30 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NWS Boulder

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the Front Range stretching from Fort Collins to Boulder through Denver and Castle Rock and points south where brutal temps and locally heavier snow amounts could create hazardous conditions on Colorado roads.

The winter weather advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. Friday and lasts through at least 5 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits early Saturday, with highs only in the teens that afternoon. It gets even colder Sunday into Monday.

On Sunday, Denver should expect a high (if you can call it that) of 12° and an overnight low of -6°.

On Monday – which will be the coldest day of the Arctic outbreak – the high temp will struggle to reach the single digits before Denver will see the coldest overnight temp of around -7° on Tuesday morning.

Conditions will feel much colder after factoring in the winds. Wind chills will dip to around 20 to 40 degrees below zero!

Temperatures will finally climb to above freezing by the middle of next week.

