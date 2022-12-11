Powerful winter storm expected to roll into Colorado. Latest forecast, timeline and snow updates

DENVER — A powerful storm is expected to roll into Colorado beginning Monday afternoon dropping up to a foot of snow in the mountains and 1” to 4" in the Denver area by the time it passes through the state.

Blizzard conditions are possible on the plains Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

It will be quite a departure from Sunday's sunny, warm conditions where highs are expected to reach the low 60s.

"We are bracing for our next very powerful cold front rolling in from the southwest," says Katie Lasalle, Denver7 meteorologist.

Snow timeline: Powerful winter storm rolls into Colorado

LaSalle says the front will first bring snow, which could be heavy at times, to Colorado's southern mountains before moving into the northern and central high country through Monday night into the overnight hours Tuesday.

"Also the northeastern plains we’re expecting very gusty winds and snow heavy at times as well."

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for a portion of northeast Colorado Monday night through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service warns blizzard conditions could bring near zero visibility with winds as high as 60 mph.

Lasalle says the winds will become gusty through Monday night and early Tuesday as the snow arrives.

"That's when we're expecting this widespread snow to move into the I-25 corridor, the northeastern plains and all of the metro." she says.

"We're looking at around one to three inches possible through the day on Tuesday. The heaviest snow out west and over the northeastern plains is where we could even see some near blizzard-like conditions with very strong winds from the north."

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. on Monday through at least 5 p.m. Wednesday, the weather service says. While 6 to 12" of snow is possible for the advisory area in the mountains, the National Weather Service in Boulder warns of uncertainty on totals and impacts as the storm unfolds.

After the storm system passes, the rest of the week will remain cool with highs only reaching the mid 30s in the Denver area for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

