Mild and dry Sunday, ahead of a snow and cold next week

DENVER — Dry and even warmer weather returns for Sunday ahead of a big change in the weather pattern.

Highs today will climb to the upper 50s to low 60s across the Denver metro-area and plains. The mountains will see readings in the high 30s to low 40s. Enjoy the "warm before the storm".

Monday, our next powerful storm system enters Colorado. Expect increasing clouds and winds across the plains, with snow developing in the mountains west of the Continental Divide.

Snow, heavy at times, will impact the mountains Monday night through early Wednesday. Denver and the eastern plains will see much colder temperatures, high winds and snow likely for the Tuesday morning commute.

As of now, snow accumulations in the mountains will reach between 8 to 16 inches, 1 to 4 inches for the Denver-area, and 4 to 8 inches over the northeast quarter of the state.

Very cold weather will settle into the state for most of next week. It will be near 50 by Monday but dropping down into the 30s and 20s for the rest of the week.

The weather will stay cold and breezy through next weekend, with periods of light snow, especially in the mountains.

