Denver7 news on your smart TV: Watch for free any time on Samsung TV+

How much time do you spend streaming shows on your TV these days? If you’re like us – A lot!

And it’s not just your favorite shows, entertainment and sports streaming these days – did you know you can watch local news in Denver and across Colorado for free, anytime on your Samsung plus smart TV?

Nothing extra to buy. Nothing extra to plug into your tv.

Right now, Denver7 news is streaming constant updates, live breaking news, weather and 360 in-depth reports anytime you need to check the headlines. Plus, there’s plenty of positivity and good news stories to stream on your TV.

Here’s how to watch Denver7 news on your Samsung Smart TV

On your remote, hit the home button to call up the menu then choose ‘Samsung TV Plus’ Or, if your remote has one, just tap the ‘Samsung TV Plus’ button You’re looking for the ‘Guide’, which is very much like an old school channel lineup Scroll to channel 1035, which is Denver7 news streaming 24/7

If you're a visual learner, here's what the channel guide looks like!

Denver7

And if you have questions about how to watch Denver7 on Samsung TV or any other streaming platform, reach out to the Denver7 streaming team at streaming@denver7.com and we'd love to help you out.

And because who doesn't love .gifs, here's a quick walk through showing you the steps to finding Denver7 News on your Samsung Plus smart TV.

Denver7

If you’re not ready to buy a new Samsung smart TV, there are many other ways to stream Denver7 news for free anytime.

The different ways you can watch Denver7 for free!

Denver7's 24/7 live news stream is always available on your smart phone and computer, too. 📱 Click this link anytime to watch the stream.

