Live weather updates as risk of destructive hail, winds arrive to the Denver metro Thursday

DENVER — Very large, destructive hail up to baseball size, is possible in the Denver metro and across eastern Colorado Thursday as yet another round of severe weather is expected to hit the state.

"All impacts are also on the table, unfortunately, again, so we think hail is the primary impact," said Greg Heavener, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. "And then even a couple of tornadoes are also possible later on this afternoon, evening across the urban corridor, and then even across the plains this evening."

A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Denver metro area, stretching through Boulder, Fort Collins and Fort Morgan and parts of northeast Colorado until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock, Longmont and Fort Collins are under a slight risk for severe weather while east of the metro is under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

NWS forecasters said there’s a medium to high risk of golf ball to tennis ball hail as well as the possibility of damaging wind up to 70 mph.

3:10 p.m. | Severe Thunderstorm Warning | Southwest Denver and Northern Jefferson Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4 p.m. for a storm located near Red Rocks Park, 14 miles west of Denver, according to the NWS.

3:10 p.m. | Weather | Strong storms are on their way to Denver and may become severe as they move east, according to the National Weather Service.