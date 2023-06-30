Severe weather threat for the Denver metro lower on Friday, but isolated thunderstorms, hail still possible

DENVER – Small hail, brief light to moderate rainfall and cloud to ground lightning will be possible Friday as strong thunderstorm moves through the Denver metro area, according to National Weather Service (NWS) officials in Boulder.

Though the threat of severe weather is lower than Thursday, Friday’s forecast calls for scattered to numerous thunderstorms Friday afternoon and early evening.

“The strongest storms will be found along and to the south and east of the Palmer Divide, where golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds will be possible,” NWS forecasters said early Friday morning.

For those in the Urban Corridor, the storms will be capable of one-inch hail and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding, NWS officials said.

Timing wise, forecasters said the storms would move through the the I-25 Corridor in the early to mid-afternoon, and the plains in the late afternoon and evening.

Already, a flood advisory is in effect a portion of northeast Colorado, including low-lying areas along creeks and streams in Adams, southern Morgan and southeast Weld counties through 9:15 p.m.

Emergency Management officials in the area reported flooding in Antelope Creek south of Wiggins and along Highway 52 south of Prospect Valley shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS, with many other creeks and streams also running high from accumulated precipitation from Thursday’s storms.

Forecasters said East Lost Creek, Rock Creek, Bijou Creek, Badger Creek, Antelope Creek, Beaver Creek, Running Creek, West Fork San Arroyo Creek, Mule Creek, Little Antelope Creek, Muddy Creek, Sherman Ranch Slough, West Sand Creek, Lost Creek, East Bijou Creek, West Bijou Creek, Comanche Creek, East Fork Little Muddy Creek, Horse Creek, Jack Rabbit Creek, Wolf Creek, Kiowa Creek, Sand Creek, Box Elder Creek, and Sanborn Draw may be in danger of flooding.

NWS officials advise people in flooded areas or areas that could experience flooding to turn around to avoid drowning, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

For Friday night, drier weather will return but there may still be some clouds, forecasters said, with patchy fog possible.

Drier and warmer air will return Saturday but temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s for northeast Colorado. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be low, forecasters said.

