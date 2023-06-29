Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Blanket of hail, flash flooding create wild scene at Coors Field; delays Rockies-Dodgers game

Hail and flash flood waters filled the dugouts ahead of Thursday's game, which was delayed due to weather.
In the hours before first pitch of a game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, a blanket of hail covered the tarp-protected field and filled the dugouts as severe weather swept through metro Denver.
rockies hail copy.jpg
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 21:44:12-04

DENVER — Mounds of hailstones and flash flooding on the dugout steps created a wild pregame scene late Thursday afternoon at Coors Field, forcing a weather delay.

First pitch was pushed back to 8:30 p.m. MST.

In the hours before first pitch of a game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers, a blanket of hail covered the tarp-protected field as heavy rain and severe weather swept through metro Denver and onto the eastern plains.

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Clubhouse attendant Casey Williams, back right, uses a bucket to clear a mixture of water and hail from in front of the Coors Field home dugout doors on June 29, 2023.

The hail accumulation was so significant, a dugout attendant was scene scooping bucket loads of hailstones away from the dugout doorway.

First pitch was delayed just before 6 p.m. as the grounds crew continued the cleanup.

In what couldn’t have been a comfortable experience, Rockies catcher Elias Diaz went sliding across the tarp on the field, clearing a layer of the pea-sized hailstones in the process.

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, front, dives onto a hail-covered tarpaulin at Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The rain and hail mixed to create a mess of flash flood waters that gushed down both dugout steps and encroached on the corridors that lead to the locker rooms in the bowels of Coors Field.

Dodgers Rockies Baseball
Water and hail flood the entrance to the visitor's dougout as a cloubhouse attendant tries to clean up the mess at Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A section of 20th Street between I-25 and the ballpark was closed down for a period before the game but reopened just after 6 p.m. with one lane of traffic in each direction.

JimJone49855341_severe weather june 29 2023.jpeg

Denver7 | Weather

Live weather blog: Denver neighborhoods experience flooded streets, roadways

The Denver7 Team
3:15 PM, Jun 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020