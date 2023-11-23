Cold and snow settles in across Colorado for the holiday

The winds have shifted direction and some colder air is now spilling into the state. We'll see a partly sunny sky this morning, with temperatures in the 30s for all of the turkey trots!

A snow storm is heading our way and it's set to arrive in the Denver metro area tonight!

The Denver area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday. Between 2 and 5 inches of snow is expected around Denver.

We will also see some of the higher snow totals on the west side of the metro area from Golden to Arvada, into Lakewood and up to Boulder and Longmont.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills and northern Front Range mountains, where 4 to 10 inches of snow is likely. That alert goes into effect at 4 p.m. today.

Lastly, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the eastern plains due to the chance for 4-8 inches of snow.

The snow will bring widespread travel impacts Thursday night into Friday morning and below-freezing temperatures are expected Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Friday and will drop into the single digits and low teens on early Saturday morning.

Skies will gradually clear out through the weekend. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the 30s on Sunday.

