Latest Colorado weather closures and delays: Monday, March 25

The snowstorm impacting the Denver metro area is triggering Colorado school closures and delays. Other statewide businesses and government organizations are reporting impacts.

Here’s a list of the latest weather closures and delays reported in Colorado on Monday morning.

Monday, March 12

6:30 a.m. | CLOSURES AND DELAYS | Here's an updated look at weather closures and delays for today:

Akron R-1: Delayed 2 hours

All Souls Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours

Assumption Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour

Ave Maria Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour

Bennett School District 29J: Closed Today

Bishop Machebeuf High School: Delayed 2 hours

Byers School Dist. 32-J: Closed Today

Castle Rock Senior Center: Closed Today

Deer Trail School District 26J: Closed Today

Douglas County Libraries: Opening at 10:00 AM

Elizabeth School District: Delayed 2 hours

Faith Christian Academy: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

Front Range Community College: All opening at 10:00 AM

Fort Carson: Delayed 2 hours

Gilpin County Schools RE-1: Delayed 2 hours

Jefferson County Government: Delayed 2 hours

Jefferson County Public Library: Delayed Opening at 10 a.m.

Kiowa Schools: Closed Today

Lewis-Palmer School District #38: Closed Today

Limon School District RE-4J: Opening at 10:00 AM

Regis Jesuit High School: Delayed 1 hour

Rocky Mtn College of Art & Design: Delayed 2 hours

Sophia Montessori Academy: Opening at 9:30 AM

St Pius X School: Delayed 2 hours

St. Vincent De Paul School: Delayed 1 hour

U.S. Air Force Academy: Delayed 2 hours

