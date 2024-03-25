Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Latest Colorado weather closures and delays: Monday, March 25

A snowstorm impacting the Denver metro roadways is pushing through Colorado with most of the heavy snow falling overnight into Monday morning. Multiple winter weather alerts are in effect.
Posted: 5:54 AM, Mar 25, 2024
Updated: 2024-03-25 08:51:31-04
I-70 road conditions west of Denver
CLOSINGS.jpg

The snowstorm impacting the Denver metro area is triggering Colorado school closures and delays. Other statewide businesses and government organizations are reporting impacts.

Here’s a list of the latest weather closures and delays reported in Colorado on Monday morning.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

wad3.png

Monday, March 12

6:30 a.m. | CLOSURES AND DELAYS | Here's an updated look at weather closures and delays for today:

  • Akron R-1: Delayed 2 hours
  • All Souls Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Assumption Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour
  • Ave Maria Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour
  • Bennett School District 29J: Closed Today
  • Bishop Machebeuf High School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Byers School Dist. 32-J: Closed Today
  • Castle Rock Senior Center: Closed Today
  • Deer Trail School District 26J: Closed Today
  • Douglas County Libraries: Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Elizabeth School District: Delayed 2 hours
  • Faith Christian Academy: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
  • Front Range Community College: All opening at 10:00 AM
  • Fort Carson: Delayed 2 hours
  • Gilpin County Schools RE-1: Delayed 2 hours
  • Jefferson County Government: Delayed 2 hours
  • Jefferson County Public Library: Delayed Opening at 10 a.m.
  • Kiowa Schools: Closed Today
  • Lewis-Palmer School District #38: Closed Today
  • Limon School District RE-4J: Opening at 10:00 AM
  • Regis Jesuit High School: Delayed 1 hour
  • Rocky Mtn College of Art & Design: Delayed 2 hours
  • Sophia Montessori Academy: Opening at 9:30 AM
  • St Pius X School: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. Vincent De Paul School: Delayed 1 hour
  • U.S. Air Force Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Check latest Colorado weather closures and delays at this link

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.