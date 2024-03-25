Latest Colorado weather closures and delays: Monday, March 25

The snowstorm impacting the Denver metro area is triggering Colorado school closures and delays. Other statewide businesses and government organizations are reporting impacts.
Here’s a list of the latest weather closures and delays reported in Colorado on Monday morning.
Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.
Monday, March 12
6:30 a.m. | CLOSURES AND DELAYS | Here's an updated look at weather closures and delays for today:
- Akron R-1: Delayed 2 hours
- All Souls Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours
- Assumption Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour
- Ave Maria Catholic School: Delayed 1 hour
- Bennett School District 29J: Closed Today
- Bishop Machebeuf High School: Delayed 2 hours
- Byers School Dist. 32-J: Closed Today
- Castle Rock Senior Center: Closed Today
- Deer Trail School District 26J: Closed Today
- Douglas County Libraries: Opening at 10:00 AM
- Elizabeth School District: Delayed 2 hours
- Faith Christian Academy: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Front Range Community College: All opening at 10:00 AM
- Fort Carson: Delayed 2 hours
- Gilpin County Schools RE-1: Delayed 2 hours
- Jefferson County Government: Delayed 2 hours
- Jefferson County Public Library: Delayed Opening at 10 a.m.
- Kiowa Schools: Closed Today
- Lewis-Palmer School District #38: Closed Today
- Limon School District RE-4J: Opening at 10:00 AM
- Regis Jesuit High School: Delayed 1 hour
- Rocky Mtn College of Art & Design: Delayed 2 hours
- Sophia Montessori Academy: Opening at 9:30 AM
- St Pius X School: Delayed 2 hours
- St. Vincent De Paul School: Delayed 1 hour
- U.S. Air Force Academy: Delayed 2 hours
Check latest Colorado weather closures and delays at this link
