Denver weather blog: Colorado snow updates, road closures and impacts

A snowstorm impacting the Denver metro is pushing through Colorado with most of the heavy snow falling overnight into Monday morning. Multiple winter weather alerts are in effect, including a winter weather advisory for Denver and blizzard warning for the Castle Rock area.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies.

Monday, March 12

4:25 a.m. | ROADWAYS: WHAT TO EXPECT | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber is monitoring metro driving conditions and said motorists should expect difficult lane recognition on some icy and snow-covered roadways, including in the Castle Rock area where blowing snow is a concern.

4:25 a.m. | I-70 CLOSURE | Both lanes of I-70 remain closed 2 miles west of Limon at US 40 to Burlington due to weather conditions.

4:20 a.m. | LIVE NEWS | Denver7 has multiple crews across the metro and other Colorado locations tracking road conditions. Watch Denver7's live news stream at this link or the player below:

