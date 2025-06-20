How Coloradans are planning to stay cool this weekend amid triple-digit temps

Watch Now
Families packed into Denver Central Park's splash pad on Thursday to stay cool.
Extreme weather and Colorado go hand in hand, so it's no surprise that residents have found ways to beat the heat during the summer months.
DENVER — Extreme weather and Colorado go hand in hand, so it's no surprise that residents have found ways to beat the heat during the summer months.

Those strategies will be useful in the coming days, when temperatures could break records in the Denver metro and across the Front Range.

On Thursday, which was Juneteenth, Denver's Central Park was packed with families enjoying the free splash pad. Cydnee Johnson was there with her three young boys.

"It's almost 100 degrees, so we needed something cool to do," Johnson said, while under the cover of her pink umbrella. "It's Denver. That's Denver getting drier and drier every year, but that's the weather we love. That's the time we all get to come out and have fun with our families when it's not freezing cold and snowing on us. We're the city of the snow. But yeah, we're ready for [the heat]. Going to grab some water, stay hydrated and probably be by someone's pool."

Johnson noted that the free splash pads in the area are a blessing and can be especially helpful for families who do not have air conditioning.

"Finding ways to stay cool and have fun on a budget," Johnson said.

Abass Lateef had the same idea. He and his children were running through the splash pad, and were soaking wet when they spoke with Denver7.

"It is hot, but there's no humidity," Lateef said, looking on the bright side. "They're having a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Naomi Quezada was sitting with her family in the grass and under some shade at the park. She wanted to go swimming, but her daughter insisted that the family take their new pet tortoise out for some sunshine.

"I think he absolutely loves it. I know he thrives in sunlight, so as much sunlight as he can possibly get is what's best for him," Quezada said with a smile.

A tortoise, Squirtle, enjoys the sunshine at the park.

No matter how hot the summer can get, Quezada said it's still a beautiful time of year to be with the community.

"It's fun to see kids out playing," Quezada said. "When it's winter, you don't see that, and it's kind of depressing."

Temperatures along the eastern plains could reach up to 103 degrees on Friday. A heat advisory will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Denver7 is updating a list of cooling centers across the Front Range.

