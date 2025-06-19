Colorado heat wave: Triple-digit temps in Denver's weather forecast starting Friday

DENVER – Potentially record-breaking heat will settle across the Denver metro and Front Range over the next couple of days as triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions could cause issues for people with heat-related illnesses.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a heat advisory for communities along the I-25 corridor and northeastern Colorado starting Friday at 11 a.m.

The entire Denver metro area is included in the heat advisory where temperatures are expected to soar into the 100s starting Friday, the first day of summer.

“It's going to stay very dry through this heat wave we have for a few days now. As we get into Monday, we're going to cool things down and we'll have chances for rain coming back into the forecast,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Temperatures along the eastern plains could reach up to 103 degrees on Friday.The heat advisory will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on both Friday and Saturday.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside,” wrote NWS forecasters. “Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Denver7 is updating a list of cooling centers across the Front Range and you can check out that list at this link. Check back as we’re adding more locations to the list.

"We also have a high fire danger on Friday for western Colorado, it will be pretty breezy as well as we get through the afternoon," added Donaldson. "So Denver7 weather action days for both Friday and Saturday with temperatures right around 100 degrees. Our records on both days are 99 degrees, so I think we'll break at least one record."

Looking ahead at Denver's weather forecast, the next chance of any rain arrives on Monday with isolated storms possible as high temperatures settle back down into the upper 70s.

