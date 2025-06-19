Here is a list of cooling centers in the Denver metro as heat advisory starts Friday

DENVER – Scorching hot temperatures will settle across the Denver metro and northeastern plains over the next several days with high temps expected to reach the triple digits starting on Friday, the first day of summer.

Colorado communities have set up cooling centers for residents as a heat advisory will go into effect starting at 11 a.m. on Friday lasting through at least 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“Plan ahead for this heat, and always remember to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the heat of the day, and seek shade and cooling breaks if you must work outdoors,” wrote NWS forecasters in Boulder.

NWS Boulder

Denver7 is compiling a list of cooling centers across the Front Range and will continue to update the information below.

DENVER

The City of Denver said cooling centers will be activated both Friday and Saturday with all currently operating rec centers available during regular business hours.

“Each center will have a designated area available for cooling, with access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit,” said Amber Campbell, public information officer with Denver’s Department of Public Health & Environment.

Along with rec centers, Denver Public Library locations will also be available during normal business hours.Here’s a list of Denver rec centers and you can view a map of locations with hours they are open at this link.

5090 Broadway Rec Center: 5090 BroadwayAshland Rec Center: 2475 W Dunkeld Pl.Athmar Rec Center: 2680 W Mexico Ave

Aztlan Rec Center: 4435 Navajo St.Barnum Rec Center: 360 Hooker St.

Carla Madison Rec Center: 2401 E Colfax Ave

Central Park Rec Center: 9651 E MLK Jr, Blvd.

College View Rec Center: 2525 S Decatur St.Cook Park Rec Center: 7100 Cherry Creek South Dr.Eisenhower Rec Center: 4300 E Dartmouth Ave.

Glenarm Rec Center: 2800 Glenarm Pl.Green Valley Ranch Rec Center: 4890 Argonne Way

Harvard Gulch Rec Center: 550 E Iliff AveHarvey Park Rec Center: 2120 S Tennyson Way

Hiawatha Davis Jr Rec Center: 3334 Holly St.

Highland Rec Center: 2880 Osceloa St.Johnson Rec Center: 4809 Race St.La Alma Rec Center: 1325 W 11th Ave

MLK Rec Center: 3880 Newport St.Montbello Rec Center: 15555 E 53rd Ave

Montclair Rec Center: 729 Ulster WayPlatt Park Senior Center: 1500 S Grant St.Rude Rec Center: 2855 W Holden Pl

Scheitler Rec Center: 5031 W 46th Ave.

Southwest Rec Center: 9200 W Saratoga Pl

St Charles Rec Center: 3777 Lafayette St.Swansea Rec Center: 2650 E 49th Ave.Twentieth St. Rec Center: 1011 20th St.

Washington Park Rec Center: 701 S Franklin St.

Denver7

AURORA

According to the City of Aurora’s website, emergency cooling stations are available at libraries on days where the temperature exceeds 99 degrees.

Central Library Central Library: 14949 E. Alameda Parkway Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Chambers Plaza Library: 1551 N. Chambers RoadMonday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Hoffman Library: 1298 Peoria St.Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Martin Luther King Jr. Library: 9898 E. Colfax Ave.Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday: Closed

Aurora Day Resource Center: 13387 E. 19th Place24/7 Facility: 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

WESTMINSTER

The city of Westminster announced these recreation centers and city libraries are available as cooling centers. While keeping cool in a rec center is free, the city said there is a fee to use certain amenities. Locations and hours below:

City Park Recreation Center: 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.

Hours: Mon-Th: 6 a.m to 9 p.m, Fri: 6 a.m to 7 p.m, Sat & Sun: 7 am to 9 p.m

City Park Fitness Center: 10475 Sheridan Blvd.

Hours: Mon-Th: 5 a.m to 9 p.m, Fri: 5 a.m to 7 p.m, Sat & Sun: 7 a.m to 6 p.m

West View Recreation Center: 10747 W. 108th Ave.

Hours: Mon-Fri: 6 a.m to 9 p.m, Sat: 7 a.m to 6 p.m, Sun: 9 a.m to 6 p.m

Swim & Fitness Center: 3290 W. 76th Ave.

Hours: Mon-Fri: 6 a.m to 9 p.m, Sat & Sun: 7 a.m to 6 p.m

The MAC: 3295 W. 72nd Ave.

Hours: Mon-Th: 6:30 a.m to 8 p.m, Fri: 6:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m, Sat & Sun: 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m

Countryside Pool: 10470 Oak St.

Hours: Mon-Sun: 10 a.m to 7 p.m

Irving Street Library 7392 Irving St. *Closed Thursday, June 19

Hours: Mon-Weds: 9 a.m to 8 p.m, Th & Fri: 9 a.m to 5 p.m, Sat & Sun: 1 to 5 p.m

College Hill Library: 3705 W. 112th Ave. *Closed Thursday, June 19

Hours: Mon-Weds: 9 a.m to 8 p.m, Th & Fri: 9 a.m to 5 p.m, Sat & Sun: 1-5 p.m.

Denver7 has reached out to other cities across the Front Range and will update this list with more locations as we receive them.