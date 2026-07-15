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High temperatures causing pavement buckling on US 36 Bikeway, Boulder County government says

Reports of bicycle crashes upon encountering trail heaving
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BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The recent heatwave across Colorado has caused the US 36 Bikeway to buckle, according to the City of Boulder government.

High temperatures are causing the pavement to heave, as seen in the picture below.

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Boulder leaders said signs are posted in places where they know this has happened and repairs are underway. However, concrete can settle back down overnight, the city said, making it challenging to predict and locate.

City leaders advises bicyclists to slow down, especially in the afternoon heat, as bike crashes have been reported when cyclists encounter heaving. The buckled pavement can be harder to spot at higher speeds, Boulder said.

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Anyone who sees heaving can report it to the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333. The Boulder County Government said repairs will be made as conditions allow. Heaving is anticipated to continue through the week as high temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 90s through early next week.

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