Summer heat sticks with us today and Thursday, rain returns next week

Starting this morning, the hot weather isn't going anywhere. Expect another hot day with plenty of sunshine, and that pattern will stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will stay well above normal, reaching the 90s across the plains and urban corridor, with 80s in the foothills and cooler temperatures in the higher mountains.

Most of the area will stay dry, although the mountains could see a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening each day through Saturday. Those storms will be hit or miss, while the plains are expected to remain mostly sunny and rain-free.

The combination of hot temperatures, dry conditions, and afternoon breezes will continue to raise fire weather concerns. While conditions are expected to stay below official Red Flag criteria, any fire that starts could spread more easily and burn well into the evening.

Looking ahead to Sunday, we'll start to see a gradual increase in monsoonal moisture, but the bigger change is expected early next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase across the region Monday and Tuesday as deeper moisture moves in.

That added moisture should also bring some relief from the heat, with cooler temperatures and a better chance for widespread rainfall. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain, making Monday and Tuesday the most active weather days in the forecast.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.