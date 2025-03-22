Watch Now
High fire danger in Denver, across Colorado’s eastern plains on Saturday

DENVER – Windy conditions are expected across Denver metro on Saturday prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder to issue a red flag warning as high fire danger conditions stretch across the northeastern part of the state.

“Today, the high will reach into the low 60s, which is above average for this time of year, with windy conditions which means a high fire danger for metro Denver all the way up through the northeastern part of the state,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

The red flag warning goes into effect at noon until 8 p.m. for the urban corridor, including Denver.

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire,” wrote NWS forecasters.

Humidity will remain low and westerly winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph were possible, according to the NWS.

Colorado’s weather is a tale of two stories on Saturday. Along with the dry conditions on the plains and urban corridor, the higher elevations remain under a winter weather advisory for up to 12 inches of snow.

“Expect a lot of fresh powder in the high country as we get through our Saturday. We’re expecting about 6 to 12 inches of snow up through Steamboat, 6 to 10 inches in Vail and Aspen,” added Donaldson. “It’s an all-day event, so be careful on the roads if you’re headed out to I-70 to get to that fresh powder.”

