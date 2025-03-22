Heavy snow in the mountains today with high winds for the eastern plains

Today, we're seeing a mix of mountain snow and gusty winds that will impact travel, especially in the higher elevations. Snowfall is expected to pick up today and into the evening, with most mountain passes receiving 5-10 inches of snow. There may be even higher amounts in the favored, higher areas. So if you're headed into the mountains today or tomorrow, be prepared for some winter weather and potentially slick roads.

The winds for the Front Range and the plains will be another story today, picking up as the afternoon progresses. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph are expected in many areas, and in places near the foothills and northern plains, wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. The combination of strong winds and very dry conditions will create critical fire weather, particularly north of I-76. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Denver and northeastern Colorado as well as the southern part of the state.

Snow will continue in the mountains through the day today, so expect travel impacts!



After today, things will dry out and warm up a bit. Expect a stretch of dry weather and progressively warmer temperatures through Thursday. The highs will likely hit the 60s and even climb into the 70s by midweek. Thursday could be especially warm, with temperatures possibly pushing close to record highs- into the 80s. It will feel more like summer as we move into the latter part of the week.

Looking ahead to late next week, there's a chance of cooler weather and some precipitation, but we're not expecting any major storms. It will be something to keep an eye on, but right now, it looks like a more mild change, possibly bringing some much-needed rain to the region. It’s still a little early to predict the exact timing or intensity, but we’ll be watching it.

Overall, if you're heading outdoors this weekend, especially later today, be ready for the wind and snow in the mountains- and high winds for the Denver metro. The next few days will be much more pleasant, with warmer temperatures and drier conditions, before we see some possible changes toward the end of the week.

