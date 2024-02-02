Heavy snow in Colorado's mountains, south of Denver as totals uncertain in metro

DENVER — Colorado’s weather forecast is looking a little uncertain for the Denver metro and Front Range area over the next 24 hours as a significant winter storm is set to dump heavy snow in the high country.

“Snowfall totals are still going to be a little tricky for us here in Denver but we’re likely going to see some heavier snow south and west of town,” said Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist. “There will be a chance for this mix through the afternoon on Saturday before skies start to clear out on Sunday.”

Multiple winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder ahead of the storm including a winter storm warning beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday morning for higher elevation portions of Jackson, Grand, Larimer, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit and Park Counties. The NWS said heavy snow is possible with accumulations between 8 and 16 inches.

NWS Boulder

A winter weather advisory will also go into effect at 5 p.m. for lower elevation areas of Jackson, Grand and Summit Counties where between 4 and 8 inches of snow is possible.

“West of Denver and up into the foothills in portions of Douglas, Jefferson, Boulder, Larimer Counties is where we’re going to see some of the heavier snowfall. And definitely above 10,000 feet where we have a number of winter storm warnings,” said Hidalgo.

Check the latest Colorado winter weather alerts.

The NWS has also issued a winter storm watch beginning Saturday morning for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties where forecasters predicted between 5 and 11 inches of snow.

Communities under the winter storm watch include Fondis, Elbert, Kiowa, Castle Rock and Larkspur.

“The Palmer Divide will also be one of those areas south of Denver where we could see some of those heavier totals,” Hidalgo added. “Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Larkspur, south toward Monument Hill could pick up around 5 to 10 inches and then lighter snow, more of a mix and mainly some sloppy conditions for the core of the metro area.”

NWS Boulder

The NWS warned travel conditions along I-25 south of Castle Rock could become treacherous on Saturday.

Winter storm timeline

In the Denver metro area, a few spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon into the early evening hours.

“And that’s going to switch to a rain-snow mix and then eventually all snow early tomorrow morning as those temperatures drop down a little closer to freezing,” said Hidalgo.

While there remains uncertainty around just how much snow could accumulate in Denver, Boulder, Aurora and Centennial, the NWS said in its Friday morning update, a wintry mix of rain and snow is possible between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

In Colorado’s foothills, light snow is possible starting at 6 p.m. Friday with slightly heavier snow possible Saturday afternoon and evening.Driving conditions along I-70 into Colorado’s mountains could become dicey with snow expected to begin late Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, with flurries remaining overnight into Sunday morning.

NWS Boulder

Concerning the potential for hazardous conditions on I-70 the NWS said, “Travel impacts will continue into Saturday night with slick roads and hazardous travel conditions. Then improvement by Sunday with only lingering light snow showers and warming temperatures.”In Denver, a few lingering flurries are possible Sunday morning but the sun should break out of the clouds by the afternoon, according to Hidalgo.

By the time the storm moves out Sunday, Denver communities could see between a trace and up to 6 inches of snow in isolated areas, but heavier amounts were expected south of the metro area. The NWS and Denver7 weather forecasters stressed there is still uncertainty on snowfall totals.

The NWS is expected to update the snow forecast Friday afternoon and this story will be updated with the latest totals and timeline.

Denver7

