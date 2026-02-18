Heavy snow, dry winter create 'dramatically' increased avalanche risk in Colorado

DENVER — A powerful, widespread winter storm moving across Colorado has prompted high avalanche danger in many mountain regions, and officials are urging people to avoid backcountry travel through at least the weekend.

Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said the system is bringing heavy snowfall and strong winds that will “dramatically” increase avalanche risk beginning Wednesday and likely lasting into the weekend. The unusually dry winter Colorado has experienced so far is contributing to the risk.

“[There is] very weak snow on the snow surface, and then we bury that with incoming storms, like what we're doing now,” Lazar said. “That weak snow, because it's so fragile and it sat out in those dry conditions for weeks, cannot handle the load that it's going to see.”

Lazar said the heaviest totals are expected in the western reaches of the northern, central and southern mountains, but the Front Range will see significant snowfall. Many areas are expected to be placed under an avalanche watch, meaning very dangerous avalanche conditions are in the near future. Other areas will be under an avalanche warning, which means those dangerous conditions are already there.

Lazar recommended that people avoid travel in backcountry avalanche terrain while warnings are in effect, which applies to skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, fat bikers, snowshoers and anyone recreating in snow-covered mountains. He said steep slopes above 30 degrees are especially hazardous, and that avalanches are likely to run naturally during this storm, so even flat areas near steeper slopes overhead are at risk.

Even after warnings expire, Lazar said many slopes will remain prone to human-triggered avalanches. With a relatively dry winter before this storm, he also urged people not to let the snowfall tempt them into risky terrain.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” he said. “Don’t let all this fresh powder lure you into avalanche terrain during this really dangerous conditions.”

Current avalanche forecasts and interactive maps are available here and at the CAIC mobile app for iPhone and Android.