Strong storm brings blizzard conditions to Colorado's eastern plains

DENVER — A powerful winter storm is now moving into the middle of the country and Colorado will be on the western edge of it.

Snow developed overnight across the plains and we're seeing some light snow across the Denver metro area. The winds are also picking up and blizzard conditions are already starting to shut down some major roadways on the eastern plains.

The northeastern plains of Colorado can expect to see heavier snow and very strong winds through tonight. A blizzard warning is in effect from Akron, north and east to the border, through late Tuesday. Winds may gust up to 60 mph, with around 6-10 inches of snow, creating near white-out conditions at times. The blizzard will also impact eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

This won't be a huge snow event for the Denver metro area. Expect around 1-3 inches of accumulation through today, with some slick roads potentially for the Tuesday morning commute. The mountains however are under winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings through Wednesday at 5 p.m.. Around 8-16 inches of snow can be expected above 10,000 feet. Great for our ski resorts, but be careful on the roads, with areas of patchy blowing snow, slick conditions and limited visibilities at times.

Much colder temperatures also accompany this system. Denver and the eastern plains will see highs only in the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.

Cold weather will settle into the state for most of the week. Highs will stay in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday and a surge of even colder air will arrive Friday. We may even see a few flurries.

The weather will stay cold through next weekend, with periods of light snow, especially in the mountains.

