Live updates: Colorado's latest snowstorm expected to bring whiteout conditions to the eastern plains

An incoming winter storm will bring blizzard warnings to northeastern Colorado and will drop more than a foot of snow in the mountains by the time it's over, reaching the Denver metro area by late Monday night and lasting through Tuesday.

The storm is set to significantly impact the eastern plains via whiteout conditions, road closures and harsh conditions for livestock, according to NWS. Blizzards, with wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph, are likely over northeastern Colorado as the storm intensifies.

For the Denver area, we can expect to see 1 to 3 inches of snow but those in the west and east of the I-25 Corridor should expect to see between 4 to 6 inches snow.

We're keeping an eye on road and weather conditions as this storm moves through Colorado. Check out our live blog below for the latest.

MORE: Today's forecast | Interactive radar | Live traffic | Weather page | 24/7 Weather Stream | School closures and delays | COTrip

6:46 p.m. | DOORDASH HAS SUSPENDED OPERATIONS across northeastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska, western South Dakota and southeastern Wyoming due to the winter weather.

6:41 p.m | WESTBOUND I-70 BETWEEN DOTSERO AND WEST GLENWOOD IS CLOSED for safety reasons, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.