Denver weather: Heavy showers linger through Friday's forecast. What to expect Mother's Day weekend

DENVER — Heavy showers will linger in the Denver metro into Friday morning with an additional inch or two of rain still possible by the afternoon hours.

Rain totals for the Denver area range anywhere from 2 to 4 inches, said Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson.

"Upslope conditions are pushing that moisture against the mountains to the west, squeezing out a whole lot of rainfall,"

A flood watch remains in effect for Denver metro and communities north and east through Colorado's northeast plains, said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Check at this link for the latest severe weather and flood warnings in Colorado.

A look at high water along Cherry Creek Trail

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to pay particular attention to excessive runoff as a result of flooding in creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone areas, the NWS said.

There have been multiple road closures reported and Denver Parks and Recreation is urging residents to avoid the Cherry Creek Trail due to flooding.

NWS Boulder

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snow is expected in the mountains above 10,000 feet. An additional 8 to 16 inches of snow is possible in the higher elevations, according to the NWS.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Front Range Mountains above 9,000 until Friday morning.

Expect the Friday morning commute to be wet and messy with rounds of heavy showers continuing to fall in the Denver metro. By Friday afternoon, rain showers will linger but conditions will dry out before more rounds of showers roll through Saturday.

NWS Boulder

Mother's Day weekend will remain showery and cool, but the rain will lighten compared to what Denver has seen over the past 24 hours. Showers are likely Saturday with the high temperature struggling to reach 60 degrees. On Sunday, expect periods of rain showers with a high of 58 degrees.

Warmer and drier conditions finally arrive, but not until Monday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.