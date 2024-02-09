Denver weather forecast snow totals: The newest update for the weekend storm

DENVER — The snow in Denver is comes to a brief end by noon before at least two more rounds roll through the metro area, starting up again Friday afternoon and evening with the potential for localized heavier snow expected to stick around through the first half of the weekend.

“As we head into Friday afternoon, we’ll have snow off to our west and then we’ll see more of it moving in as we get closer to 9 to 10 o’clock this evening, we’ll have lots of coverage with the snowfall for eastern Colorado,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “It’s going to be a snowy Saturday for us in Denver and for the entire Front Range but it will be sunny by the time we hit Sunday.”

Denver’s updated forecast snow totals show a range of 3 to 6 inches possible across metro communities with isolated areas seeing up to 10 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“If you`re a snow lover, model trends have not been your friend over the last 12-24 hours as guidance continues to trend towards a less impactful/less widespread snow event for Saturday into Saturday evening,” said the NWS in its Friday morning forecast discussion. "Uncertainty in this forecast has actually increased a little, as the evolution of the snow showers through tonight and Saturday remains in question. Snow on Saturday could focus just south/east of Denver. Stay tuned for updates," the NWS added.

Heavy snow is still possible as a winter storm watch will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday for the Denver area, the Front Range, Palmer Divide and I-25 corridor.

Communities under the winter storm watch include Aurora, Estes Park, Boulder, Lakewood, Brighton, Arvada, Golden, Fort Collins, Parker, Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock among other areas.

The NWS stressed there is still uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow could fall in the Denver metro area, but the higher snow accumulations could develop if “stronger snow showers develop Friday night,” said the NWS.

As for Denver’s snow forecast timeline, weather forecasters predicted moderate snow to develop between Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. Fort Collins, Loveland and communities in northern Colorado could also see more snow impacts and potential heavier accumulations Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the NWS.

NWS Boulder Uncertainty remains as to the forecast snow totals in Denver, according to the NWS.

Weather models continued to show less potential for widespread higher snowfall accumulations. “The heaviest amounts will be reliant on short-lived banded features that will be very difficult to pinpoint. Forecast snowfall amounts have decreased across the region this morning,” the NWS wrote in its updated briefing.

Looking at Denver’s snow totals so far this season, the metro stands at around 14 inches behind the normal cumulative total heading into February.At Denver International Airport, Denver’s official weather reporting station, 20.9 inches of snow has fallen this year compared to 34.9 inches we’d normally see by this time of the season.

Denver’s normal February monthly snowfall total is 7.8 inches and after last weekend’s snow storm, Denver’s snow gauge has recorded 5.5 inches.

Colder temperatures will settle across Denver for the weekend. After Friday’s afternoon high of 42 degrees, Saturday will barely warm to the freezing mark before skies clear out on Sunday.Sunday’s afternoon high temp in Denver is expected to be 35 degrees.

The overnight lows in Denver will dip into the mid to upper teens.After the weekend snow in Denver, next week conditions will dry out and warmer temps will arrive with afternoon highs warming into the low to mid 50s by Wednesday.

