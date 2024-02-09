A new storm system will swirl into Colorado Friday with snow for the mountains and between 3-6 inches of snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

There is a winter storm watch in effect for the Denver metro area due to the snow that will be falling Friday through Saturday.

A few light rain/snow showers are possible Friday morning across the Front Range, but there is a better chance of snow and a bigger cool down Friday night and Saturday. It looks like our snowfall totals are still pretty variable, but we could see between 3-6 inches of snow on the Front Range.

Along with the snow it will turn colder with high temperatures in the low 30s across the Denver metro area on Saturday. Skies will start to clear on Sunday as the storm quickly pushes east, but it will stay chilly with readings in the middle 30s.

Early next week will turn milder. Monday and Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday.

Snow heading to the Denver metro area Friday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.