Colorado weather forecast shows temps 15 to 20 degrees above normal for November

DENVER — Colorado’s weather for this weekend shows warm and dry conditions settling across the state as we enter a stretch of days warming well above the average for this time of year, which is around 58 degrees.

If you’re planning a Colorado outdoor adventure for Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 76 degrees in Denver.

A few high clouds could form over higher elevations Saturday, but temps should also be slightly above or near average.

Sunday will even feel warmer but windy conditions are expected to move across the Front Range. Denver should see a high temp of 72 degrees on Sunday.

Low temperatures are not expected to fall below freezing in the Denver metro area until at least overnight into Thursday next week.

“Into next week, keeping an eye on a system well out over the Pacific and it’s headed this way as we get into next week,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “That’s when we’ll have chances for some rain here for the plains, snow for the high country.”

Denver7 weather’s 7-day forecast shows milder temps stick around through Tuesday with an afternoon high in the mid to upper 60s. Then conditions turn slightly cooler into Wednesday with a high temperature reaching around 53 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said temps in the Denver metro could soar 15 to 20 degrees above where we would expect to normally see afternoon high temperatures.

Elevated fire weather conditions could be possible in the metro area and eastern plains Sunday, the NWS said.

As for that expected change in the weather pattern mid-next week, the NWS said mid-level waves would push through bringing mountain snow possible sometime Wednesday into Thursday.

There’s a much less chance of snow falling in the Denver metro or plains with this next storm system, the NWS said.The weather should cooperate for folks looking to hit Colorado’s ski slopes for the first time this season.

Two more popular Colorado ski resorts opened this weekend.

