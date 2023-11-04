Two more Colorado ski resorts open for winter sport fans this weekend

Colorado ski and snowboard fans, good news for this weekend as two more popular Colorado ski resorts opened on Friday.

Winter Park said 15 inches of recent snowfall and work by the resort’s snowmaking team greeted winter sport fans who took on the slopes for opening day on Friday.

The park said The Gemini Express and 15 acres would be open for opening weekend including Village Way and Lower Parkway.

Winter Park Resort expects to run lifts during the weekend starting at 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with weekday lifts starting a half hour later at 9 a.m.

The park said in a release on Friday that ski and snowboard rentals will be available at Village Rentals and group lessons won’t be available until later in November, but offered private ski and snowboard lessons starting this weekend.

Closer to Denver and only 21 miles from Boulder, Eldora Ski Resort announced it was kicking off its winter 2023-24 season two weeks early.

Eldora said Alpenglow chair was running starting Friday and that the Hornblower, Klondike and International Trails would be open.

The park said on social media no lessons or uphill access would be open, but the base area was open.

Launched in 1962, Eldora is 47 miles from Denver with 680 total acres.

Winter Park and Eldora join other Colorado ski destinations already open including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Keystone Resort.

Vail and Breckenridge expect to kick off the ski and snowboard season on November 10, Beaver Creek on November 22.

Here’s a full list of when Colorado ski resorts expect to open for the 2023-2024 season.

Oh and p.s., don't forget whatever your plans, Daylight saving time takes effect this weekend and you'll want to be sure those clocks roll back on Sunday.

