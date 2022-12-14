Chilly weather for Denver metro area today

DENVER — A powerful winter storm moved into the middle of the country impacting much of the west and Midwest.

Wind and blowing snow has shut down some major roadways on Colorado's eastern plains.

The northeastern plains of Colorado can expect to see light snow and blowing snow through today. A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Wyoming and Nebraska. Winds may gust up to 60 mph, with around 6-10 inches of snow, creating near white-out conditions at times. The blizzard will also impact eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska through this evening. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only.

Much colder temperatures have accompanied this system. Denver and the eastern plains will see highs only in the 20s and 30s for today.

Cold weather will settle into the state for most of the week. Highs will stay in the 30s on Thursday and a surge of even colder air will arrive Friday. We may even see a few flurries.

The weather will stay cold through next weekend, with periods of light snow, especially in the mountains.

