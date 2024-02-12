A milder and dry start to the week, with 40s and 50s through Wednesday

DENVER — Expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 50 degrees for Monday. We will continue to see a lot of melting for the Front Range as those temperatures warm up.

Highs will be around 5 degrees above normal through Thursday, with dry conditions and highs in the low 50s expected.

By Wednesday, Colorado's high country will start to see snow showers develop. Expect gusty winds across the plains.

Denver's next chance for seeing more snow arrives late Thursday into Friday.

Expect a chilly day on Friday with our highs in the 30s and a chance for snow. We'll have to wait and see again - with this storm as it gets closer - on whether or not it will bring significant snow to the area.

As it stands, it looks like a pretty quick mover, and we will have sunshine going into next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

If you'd like to check the snow totals from our latest storm:

Here are a few Denver metro and Colorado snow totals from the latest storm.

You can check out the full list of Colorado snow totals here.

A milder and dry start to the week

