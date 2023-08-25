Flash flooding possible in Denver and the Front Range Friday. Latest forecast timeline

DENVER — Flooding in metro Denver and northeast Colorado remains a threat Friday as a flash flood watch scheduled to go into effect at 9 a.m. has been extended south through Castle Rock through Colorado Springs.

“We have a flood watch going into effect covering most of northeast Colorado, most of the eastern plains and all of the Front Range,” said Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “From Denver, south toward Castle Rock and north to Fort Collins could see some heavy pockets of rain, upwards of 2 to 3 inches in some spots by tonight.”

The NWS stressed while periods of isolated flooding are possible in the watch area, there is uncertainty around the locations that could see the heaviest rainfall.

“The environment supports heavy rainfall across north-central and northeast Colorado. Despite the uncertainty in the location of the heaviest rainfall, it is worth having heightened awareness for flash flood impacts in your area. This especially goes for those in/traveling in more prone areas such as burn areas, urban, and other low-lying/prone areas on the plains,” said the NWS in its Friday morning briefing.

Weather alerts: Check locations under the flash flood watch

The two areas that could experience the heaviest rainfall in the flood watch include isolated areas in the foothills and mountains and then the Palmer Divide and I-25 Corridor, with more uncertainty about the forecast across the plains, the NWS said.

STORM TIMELINE

Hidalgo said after light rain is expected through the morning commute, a few stronger storms could develop by mid-morning. “Then, a little more intense through early afternoon right around Noon we’re in the low 70s and obviously a lot cooler than how we started the week off,” she said.

After a stretch of 10 days of 90-degree heat, Friday’s afternoon high will be 20 degrees cooler only warming up into the upper 60s and low 70s for Denver and the northeast plains.

The flash flood watch remains in effect through Saturday morning, but could be extended depending on how the storm system plays out, the NWS said.

Motorists traveling in urban and other low-lying and flood-prone areas should pay particular attention during the Friday evening commute for flash flooding.

NWS Boulder

The threat of flooding also remains in Colorado’s burn scar areas, with significant flooding possible Friday in the Cameron Peak Burn Area and an elevated threat in the East Troublesome and Williams Fork Burn Areas.

A flood watch is already in effect for portions of Grand, Larimer, and Jackson Counties.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold continue to push through Colorado Friday into Saturday, showers, and storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Saturday morning, lingering rain showers are possible in the Denver metro and across the mountains and plains.

“With some of this lower-lying cloud cover, some areas of patchy fog and drizzle could develop Saturday morning,” said Hidalgo.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday with the flood threat diminishing into the early part of the weekend.

Saturday’s afternoon high in Denver is expected to warm into the low to mid-70s and then reach the mid-80s by Sunday.

