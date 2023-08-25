Colorado weather blog: Flash flood warning in effect for SE Morgan County

DENVER — Flooding in metro Denver and northeast Colorado remains a threat Friday as a flash flood watch scheduled to go into effect at 9 a.m. has been extended south through Castle Rock through Colorado Springs. The National Weather Service in Boulder stressed while periods of isolated flooding are possible in the watch area, there is uncertainty around the locations that could see the heaviest rainfall.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

11:20 a.m. | Flash flood warning | Southeastern Morgan County, including the communities of Brush, Hillrose and Snyder are under a flash flood warning until 2:30 p.m., Between 1 and 4 inches of rain has already fallen in the area, the NWS said, with an additional 3 inches of rain possible.

Flash Flood Warning including Brush CO, Hillrose CO and Snyder CO until 2:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/bKu7KSO1pB — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 25, 2023

11:00 a.m. | Flood advisory | Portions of Morgan County are under a flood advisory until 2 p.m. for minor flooding in low-lying areas. The NWS said small stream flooding is possible.

9:00 a.m. | Flash flood watch issued | The entire Denver metro area, Front Range and northeast Colorado are under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning for the threat of isolated flooding. Several rounds of storms are expected to fire this afternoon.