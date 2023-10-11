First significant Colorado mountain snow, hard freeze in Denver: Timeline, what to expect

DENVER — Up to 14 inches of accumulation is expected for parts of Colorado’s high country as the first significant snow of the season is taking aim at the state for Thursday as a hard freeze arrives for the Front Range.

The highest snow totals, between 6 to 14 inches are possible for the northern mountains, with 3 to 10 inches expected for the central mountains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for the higher elevations at 6 p.m. Wednesday running through 6 a.m. Friday with treacherous driving conditions possible for elevations above 9,000 feet bringing slick conditions on highways and passes including areas of I-70, US-40 and US-34, the NWS warned.

Denver7

“Snow will begin to pick up in intensity overnight tonight into tomorrow for the mountains,” said Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “Northern and central mountains are going to see the brunt of it, right there along and just to the north and south of I-70 is where we will see some of the heavier totals.”

For the Denver metro area, we should see rain with this storm system but a rain-snow mix could fall in parts of the foothills, said Hidalgo.

For Thursday morning, expect dry roads for the morning commute but by midday, showers are expected to increase in intensity in Northern Colorado near the For Collins area. Wrap-around moisture will bring rain into the Denver metro area through the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

NWS Boulder

A rain-snow mix is possible in the far northeastern corner of Colorado near Sterling, Akron and Wray by Thursday evening.

Snow is not expected in Denver but after high temperatures around 10 degrees above normal on Wednesday, the cold plunge will drop Thursday’s afternoon high by around 25 degrees.

Thursday's high temperature in Denver will reach 55 degrees.

A Denver7 weather action day is in effect for Thursday and we will update any changing weather conditions and alerts on Denver7.com and the Denver7 mobile app.

You can also check the latest winter weather alerts at this link.

TIMELINE

For Denver, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible starting Wednesday evening into the overnight hours as the storm system begins to push through the state.

The snow is expected to ramp up in Colorado's higher elevations overnight and continue with the brunt of the snow falling throughout the day Thursday. Along with the heavy snow accumulations, wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the mountains.

"Roads will become slippery, especially through mountain passes tonight and Thursday morning, but lowering to valley floors toward Thursday evening. Use caution when traveling," the NWS warned.

Motorists can check Colorado road conditions via phone by dialing 511 or by visiting cotrip.org for an interactive map.

A rain-snow mix is possible in the foothills, but expect just rain along the Front Range.

NWS Boulder

Conditions will dry out Friday for the Denver metro area, but expect a hard freeze by Friday night. Cold temperatures will remain over the next couple of days with a morning low of 30 degrees expected Friday morning and a low of 28 degrees for overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The fast-moving system clears out and warmer temps and sunny skies quickly returns with 60s for high temperatures expected on Saturday and Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.