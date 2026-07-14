Experts warn of hot car dangers as temperatures near record highs in Colorado

DENVER — As we continue to see near record-breaking temperatures, experts are warning of the dangers of hot cars.

“Look, if you park your car in 100 degree weather, the second you walk out there, that dashboard might be 150 degrees. Your seat will be 123 degrees or more,” AAA regional director of public affairs Skyler McKinley said. “We know that a car's interior is going to rise about 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the first 10 minutes, and roughly 40 degrees Fahrenheit within an hour, regardless of the starting outside temperature.”

McKinley emphasized that a car is not designed to protect people sitting out in the hot sun. AAA’s approach to preventing tragedies that come with being left in a hot car is leaving reminders for yourself in the back seat, so you are forced to check the back seat before leaving the vehicle.

“You should know that there's just no way, unless the car is running with its air conditioner on, for a person to sit in that in the hot sun safely,” McKinley said.

If you do see an animal or child that you believe to be at risk in a hot car, there is a law in place that protects Coloradans who attempt to save them.

As Mckinley puts it, the law is specific and there are certain things you’d have to “check off” in order to receive the full protections. That includes contacting 911 before entering the vehicle, not using “more force than he or she believes is reasonably necessary,” and remain with the at-risk person or animal and near the vehicle until law enforcement or first responders arrive.

“It's more of an affirmative defense,” McKinley said. “The easiest way to avoid all of these tragedies and all of this conflict is just never leave a loved one in a vehicle."

Dr. Sasha Gubser, a pediatrician who works in the emergency department at Denver Health, echoes McKinley’s warnings.

“A kid being in a hot locked car with the windows up or even the windows cracked doesn't really make much of a difference if the window is cracked compared to all the way up because basically within the first 30 minutes of being inside that vehicle with the doors locked, the temperature will go up extremely quickly,” Dr. Gubser said. “80% of the temperature rise will happen within the first 30 minutes of being in the car. So longer than 30 minutes isn't really any different than 30 minutes."

She outlined some steps to take if you do think someone is suffering from a heat-related illness.

“The first thing I would do is wet them down and put them in front of a fan to be able to bring their temperature down and give them something to drink. Ideally, something with electrolytes, like a Gatorade or a Pedialyte or something like that,” Dr. Gubser said. “If the person is not doing well, is not responding completely normally, seems excessively sleepy. Anything that seems off in any kind of a way, I would call 911 immediately because there's a real risk of that being an extremely dangerous situation that needs medical help, IV fluids, cooling, things that we can offer in the hospital that you are not able to do at home.”