Highs stay in the 90s this week, close to record temps

This morning starts off warm, and it won't take long for temperatures to climb. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day with highs reaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees across the Denver metro and much of the I-25 corridor. The hot weather is expected to stick around all week.

Afternoon storms will mainly stay over the mountains, where a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up each day. Most lower elevation areas will stay dry, with very little chance of storms making it onto the plains thanks to easterly winds aloft.

Temperatures may ease back just a couple of degrees during the middle of the week, but it will still feel very hot. Sunshine will continue to dominate, and any cooling will be minor. By next weekend, highs could climb back toward the upper 90s or near 100 degrees once again.

Only small hints of monsoonal moisture are expected to reach the higher terrain later in the week or next weekend. That could lead to a few more mountain showers and thunderstorms, but widespread rainfall is not expected, and most locations will remain dry.

The extended stretch of hot, dry weather will keep fire weather concerns elevated throughout the week. While conditions are expected to stay just below Red Flag criteria on most days, any lightning from mountain storms could still spark new fires, so extra caution is encouraged.

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