Denver's coldest temperatures ever recorded and other cold weather stats

Low temperatures across Colorado will plummet to well below zero degrees over the next several days, with extreme wind chills becoming the main factor for anyone venturing outdoors.

Denver’s wind chill factor will drop to -19° starting Saturday morning and will remain below zero degrees over the next 90 hours plummeting to at least -20° by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Temperatures in Denver will hover near zero and the single digits through the weekend and into Monday before eventually warming into the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday.

While this period of prolonged cold temps and extreme wind chills are somewhat unusual, only happening one to three times a year, the NWS said, Denver has seen much-lower temperatures in the city’s history.

Here’s a look at when Denver’s low temperature has nosedived well below zero degrees.



29 °| January 9, 1875

-25° | December 22, 1990

-25° | January 12, 1963

-25° | January 11, 1963

-25° | February 1, 1951

-25° | February 8, 1936

-25° | December 24, 1876

-24° | December 22, 2022

-24° | February 5, 1989

-24° | January 10, 1962

-24° | January 9, 1962

-24° | January 31, 1951

-22° | February 6, 1899

-22° | February 4, 1883

-22° | January 28, 1872

-21° | December 21, 1990

-21° | December 21, 1983

-21° | January 6, 1913

-21° | February 12, 1905

-20° | January 17, 1930

-20° | December 9, 1919

-20° | January 26,1902

-20° | February 12, 1899

-20° | February 11, 1899

-20° | December 9, 1898

-20° | January 15, 1888

-20° | January 19, 1883

-20° | February 15, 1881

-20° | January 13, 1875

-20° | January 25, 1872



The coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado was -61° in Maybell, an unincorporated community in Moffat County, according to the Colorado Climate Center.

The most snowfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period happened at Silver Lake. The Colorado Climate Center said a whopping 75.8 inches was recorded there between April 14-15 in 1921.

