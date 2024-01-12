Extreme wind chill forecast: Dangerous weather conditions in Colorado until Tuesday

DENVER — Colorado’s latest temperature forecast updated on Friday afternoon shows even colder conditions expected as a major Arctic air mass, only seen one or two times a year, is taking aim bringing extreme wind chills over a prolonged period of time across the state, including in the Denver metro area.

The plunge in temperatures and dangerous wind chills are the main concern to weather forecasters, but the storm system will dump upwards of three feet of snow in some Colorado mountain communities.

Multiple winter weather alerts have already been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, including a wind chill warning for the entire Denver metro area, Urban Corridor and Colorado’s eastern plains.

“It covers the metro area and all of eastern Colorado where we're going to see wind chills drop down to 20 to 30 degrees below zero,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

The wind chill warning goes into effect at midnight tonight all the way through the weekend into early next week for extremely low wind chills up to 35 degrees below zero, the NWS warned.

“The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” said the NWS in its alert. “When outside, make sure you wear several layers of appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Take precautions now to provide shelter for outdoor animals.”

Weather forecasters stressed the cold conditions and dangerous wind chills in Colorado will stretch through the weekend all the way through at least Tuesday, before temperatures finally warm above the freezing mark.

Denver temperature timeline

Enjoy Friday’s expected afternoon high of 37 degrees and partly cloudy conditions because the temperatures quickly nosedive and remain well below freezing for at least 96 hours.

The overnight low into Saturday morning in Denver is expected to be -5 degrees only warming up to 7 degrees for an afternoon high.

“We'll be waking up to fresh snow on the ground. Over the next couple of days we're going to see one round of snow tonight into Saturday and another one Saturday into Sunday. Between those two rounds we’ll likely see between 2 and 4 inches for the metro area,” said Hidalgo.

On Sunday in Denver, the overnight low drops to -7 degrees and the afternoon high is forecast at 8 degrees with snow again possible.

Temperatures drop even further heading into next week as the overnight low into Monday morning is expected to plunge to -10 degrees with just a high of 4 degrees during the afternoon, with more flurries possible in the Denver metro area on Monday.

Finally, temperatures rise above the freezing mark on Tuesday then on Wednesday of next week, the sun breaks out and the temperature warms into the low 40s.

Extreme wind chills forecast in Colorado

The Friday update from the NWS in Boulder showed a further drop in expected wind chills across Colorado.

By 6 p.m. Friday in Denver, the combination of winds and actual temperature will drop the wind chill to -3 degrees then plummeting to -19 degrees by 6 a.m. Saturday.The wind chill in Denver will remain well below zero degrees all the way through Noon on Tuesday, according to the NWS.

"Limit yourself outside as much as humanly possible," said Greg Heavener, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist. "Temperatures won't recover to above freezing until Tuesday at the earliest."

Check latest winter weather alerts in Colorado

The NWS also warned isolated areas of snow bands could form Friday evening in the Denver metro area stretching north to Fort Collins, Greeley and Fort Morgan bringing brief periods of heavy snowfall as the Arctic front pushes through the state.

During this time, Colorado’s plains could see localized areas of heavy snowfall, up to 4 inches, but most would see between 1 and 2 inches, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, Colorado’s mountains will get hammered with heavy snowfall through the weekend dropping feet of snow as a winter storm warning is in effect until at least 5 p.m. Saturday.Travel conditions could become hazardous as the snowfall accumulates on roadways and the temperature remains well below the freezing mark for days.

Areas under the winter storm warning in Colorado include portions of Jackson, Larimer, Grand, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit and Park Counties.

