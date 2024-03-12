Who could see the highest snow totals in Colorado during Thursday's storm

DENVER — A classic, potent March snowstorm is expected to drop between 1 to 3 feet of heavy snow in communities along Colorado’s Front Range mountains, Foothills and the Palmer Divide by the time the storm wraps up Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, some locations could see up to 4 feet of snow.

If you’re new to the state, March is the snowiest month in Denver with the metro seeing on average 11.5 inches during the entire month.

Denver could hit that normally monthly total with just this one storm as the NWS is forecasting between 8 and 16 inches of snow in the metro.Denver’s official snow reporting station is at Denver International Airport.

Here’s a snapshot of forecast snow totals across Colorado, as of Tuesday afternoon.

NWS Boulder Colorado snow totals for upcoming storm

Red Feather Lakes: 24-30"

Evergreen: 24-30"

Castle Rock: 18-24"

Denver: 12-18"

Estes park: 12-18"

Lake George: 12-18"

Boulder: 12-18"

DIA: 8-12"

Fairplay: 12-18"

Breckenridge: 12-18"

Colorado Springs: 8-12"

Granby: 8-12"

Denver's snow totals could reach between 8 to 16 inches, according to the NWS, as the entire metro area will go under a winter storm warning starting Wednesday evening.

Here's a look at other expected Colorado snow totals from data provided by the NWS.

Downtown Denver: 12"

Denver International Airport: 11"

Byers: 9"

Boulder: 16"

Georgetown: 24"

Castle Rock: 20"

Kiowa: 16"

Winter Park: 32"

Walden: 7"

Lakewood: 17"

Fort Collins: 7"

Limon: 6"

Sterling: 1"

Fort Morgan: <1"

Fairplay: 13"

Breckenridge: 12"

Vail Pass: 15"

Akron: 2"

Greeley: 3"

Alamosa: 7"

Colorado Springs: 9"

Durango: 3"

Pueblo: 2"

Trinidad: 7"

The NWS provides the above data from itsprobabilistic snowfall tool that shows low-end, expected and high-end snowfall accumulations. While the tool is "experimental", the NWS says it can give an overall look at possible snow totals.

Denver's snowfall totals so far this winter season have lagged behind the normal totals, but blasts of February snow have helped the metro rebound.

In February, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 13.7 inches, which is above the 7.8 inches the city normally reports in February. That additional snowfall brought Denver to around 5 inches behind the normal cumulative total for this time in the winter season.

Denver normally sees 11.5 inches of snow in March, according to NWS data, meaning if this storm were to drop 12 inches or more at DIA, the metro could officially hit its monthly normal snowfall total in just one storm.

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is set to go into effect Wednesday evening to help you prepare for the storm. More to come!

