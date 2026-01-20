DENVER — Tuesday will be warmer and breezy with a cooler morning start.

We’re expecting Tuesday to be the warmest day of the week for many spots across the plains, with afternoon high temperatures climbing close to 50 degrees.

Dry air and gusty winds will create elevated to critical weather conditions, especially across the far northeast plains.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon for Logan, Sedgwick and Phillips counties.

Winds will also be strong at times along the Front Range, foothills and in the mountains, with gusts pushing onto the plains later in the day.

Warm and windy Tuesday ahead before sharp cooldown by Friday

Cooler air settles in midweek, and a stronger cold front is expected to arrive by Friday.

A weak cold front is expected to move in, bringing slightly cooler and more seasonable temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday.

Behind the cold front, light snow is possible as colder air settles in.

Denver7

Also, temperatures are expected to drop sharply, with highs struggling to reach the mid 20s.

Enjoy the mild weather early this week — winter returns by the end of it.

