Landspout tornado spotted near Akron as storms roll across eastern plains

DENVER — A weather system that prompted Colorado's first tornado warning of the season on Thursday produced an apparent landspout tornado on the eastern plains, according to Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant.

The apparent landspout tornado was spotted north of Akron. Social media user @TractorNinja shared the photos with Denver7.

Landspout tornadoes are common in Colorado, particularly in Weld County. They are created when several small storms develop into a mature thunderstorm, the air aloft cools and rain is formed. Gusty surface winds are then drawn into the thunderstorm. The storm is often wider at the base than it is near the clouds, which is why landspout tornadoes take the shape that they do.

Akron is in Washington County, where a tornado warning was issued Thursday afternoon. It expired at 4 p.m.

Several other weather alerts were in place Thursday evening, including a tornado watch until midnight in Baca, Kiowa and Prowers counties. Winter weather alerts were in place for the high country and the southeastern part of the state was seeing high fire danger.

