Temperatures heating up the next few days, more storms Wednesday afternoon

DENVER — Good morning! We’re off to a cloudy and slightly foggy start across parts of the plains, with some patchy fog hanging around until mid-morning. As that clears up, we’ll turn our attention to another round of storms expected Wednesday afternoon. Like Tuesday, these could pack a punch, especially for areas northeast of Denver. We’ll have enough moisture and instability in place again Wednesday, storms could bring hail, damaging winds, across the plains. Our high temperatures will be in the low 80s for Wednesday, back into the 90s for Thursday and Friday.

Storms should start popping up early Wednesday afternoon, especially along the foothills and moving into the urban corridor between 1 and 3 p.m. By late afternoon, those storms will be tracking eastward across the plains, and some could intensify quickly as they go. If you're in northeastern Colorado, keep a close eye on the skies — this area is under a slight risk for severe weather, and storms could organize into clusters capable of strong winds and small hail. It’s a good idea to park your car under cover and have your weather alerts turned on, just in case.

By Wednesday night, things should settle down as the storms push farther east and weaken with still a few afternoon thunderstorms possible — mainly in the northeast corner of the state.

Starting Thursday, we head into a stretch of much drier and warmer weather. Sunshine returns and storm chances drop way off, with just a slight chance of an isolated storm popping up in the late afternoons. Temperatures will steadily climb, reaching into the low to mid-90s by Friday and Saturday. It’ll feel more like summer again, and you can probably start making outdoor plans without worrying too much about stormy interruptions.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week, there’s a hint that some moisture could return as the winds aloft shift slightly. That might bring back a few afternoon showers or storms, but they’ll likely be isolated and less intense. Temperatures will dip slightly but still stay warm, with highs holding in the upper 80s. All in all, we’re moving into a more typical summer pattern — hotter, drier, and a little more predictable after today and tomorrow's stormy potential.

