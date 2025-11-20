Storm brings snow to Colorado over next 24 hours as Denver to see mostly rain

DENVER – If you’re hoping we’ll finally see snow in Denver for the first time this season over the next 24 hours, it looks like the long stretch of snowless days will continue.

“Now 215 days since our last snowfall, which was on April 16. It’s the 6th longest stretch of snowless days in Denver and we’re likely going to keep adding on to that number,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

There’s been a lot of chat this week about Denver’s snow possibility as a storm system rolls though the state, but Hidalgo said it’s looking more like a rain event for the metro.

“Likely what we’re going to see is just rain from Denver north to Fort Collins and then over the northeastern plains, but there will be a few spots like south along the Palmer Divide as you get elevation change – above 6,000 feet – where we could see that rain switch over to a little snow,” said Hidalgo.

As for the timeline in Denver, rain showers are a possibility in time for the Thursday evening commute.

Thursday night into early Friday morning as temps dip into the 30s is when the moisture could switch over from rain to snow, said Hidalgo, before skies begin to clear out by Friday afternoon.

Snow is expected across Colorado’s higher elevations where between 1 and 6 inches of accumulation is possible along the Front Range mountains and foothills, according to National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Boulder.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday for areas above 11,000 feet in the Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Lingering snow is expected through Friday in the mountains and NWS forecasters added there could be “some travel impacts possible across the higher elevations tonight.”

As for the weekend – and after Friday’s high of 47 degrees in Denver – Saturday will bring a 10-degree bump in temperatures with sunny skies. We could see a few lingering showers later in the day on Sunday in Denver but temps will remain in the mid-50s.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, temperatures in Denver look to start out in the mid-to-upper 50s as Hidalgo is tracking some changes to the forecast.“We’re going to be just on the edge of wetter-than-average conditions and temperature-wise, we’ll be pretty close to normal, as we see temps get back down to seasonal norms,” added Hidalgo.

