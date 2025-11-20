A good dose of moisture finally moving into Colorado

DENVER — We are finally seeing some much needed moisture move into Colorado. A storm rolling in from the west will bring some heavier snow to Colorado's southwestern mountains and mainly rain for the Front Range.

You'll find mostly cloudy but dry conditions in Denver for the morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s to low 40s, with highs in the low 50s Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will likely develop Thursday night during the evening commute, with a slight chance of that rain briefly switching to snow south along the Palmer Divide and on the west side of town closer to the foothills.

This will likely just be rain for the plains and Denver metro area...which means we still won't be seeing our first snow of the season. It has now been 215 days since our last measurable snowfall in Denver. It's the sixth longest streak on record in Denver.

A few showers will linger early Friday, with clearing skies by Friday afternoon and more sunshine and 50s on Saturday!

We are seeing a much-needed shift in the pattern, which could lead to a few more showers late Sunday and into early next week.

