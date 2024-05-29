Watch Now
Severe weather possible over the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday

Large hail and damaging winds will be the biggest threat
Scattered storms and showers will develop Wednesday afternoon and there's a chance we could see some severe weather. High temperatures will be in the low to upper 80s across northeastern Colorado.
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 08:02:25-04

Skies cleared out overnight Tuesday, and we're seeing plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll be tracking another round of afternoon and evening storms Wednesday and a few could turn severe along the I-25 corridor. The risk of severe weather will be higher across eastern Colorado by the afternoon, with quarter-sized hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts.

The storms stick around each afternoon through the start of the weekend. So far, it looks like Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains! The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

Severe weather possible over the eastern half of CO

