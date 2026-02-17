Red Flag Warnings across plains; winter advisories for Colorado mountains

DENVER — Eastern Colorado is facing windy and dry conditions with wind gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until 7 p.m., with most of the eastern plains facing critical fire weather conditions.

Low humidity, strong winds, and dry fuels could increase the risk of rapid wildfire spreading.

Depending on the system, elevated fire weather concerns could continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy bands of snow are expected to spread across the mountains through Thursday morning.

Wind gusts could reach 35 to 55 mph, leading to sharply reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions over higher passes.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for much of the Colorado mountains, including areas along the I-70 corridor.

Temperatures are expected to trend cooler later this week, with highs slightly above normal.

A warming trend is possible by the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region.

