Record-tying high temps, high winds and snow hit Colorado

DENVER — Tuesday will see warm temperatures, critical fire danger and a round of mountain snow.

Tuesday afternoon's high is forecasted to be 71 degrees, which would tie the standing record set in 1995.

Strong winds are expected to remain concentrated in the foothills and higher elevations, but gusty conditions could spread across the I-25 corridor and the northeastern plains.

A red flag warning is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Front Range foothills, urban corridors and parts of the northeastern plains.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the northern Front Range foothills, the Mosquito Range and the Front Range mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park.

Strong west winds between 35 and 50 mph are expected, with gusts up to 85 mph possible.

There could be elevated fire weather concerns in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the high country will have rounds of significant snowfall.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at midnight and continues through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Summit County.

Heavy snowfall is possible, with the higher peaks set to see up to 14 inches.

