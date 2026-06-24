DENVER — It's a cloudy and muggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 60s for the morning commute. We'll see some clearing skies through midday and then another round of storms by mid-afternoon.

It will be hazy again at times across the state due to wildfires burning in Utah. Some of the thickest plumes of smoke will be across western and southern Colorado.



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More severe storms likely across Colorado's Eastern Plains

Daytime high temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. With a bit of moisture in the atmosphere, we'll be tracking another round of late afternoon and evening storms around the Denver metro area and plains.

So far, much of eastern Colorado is under a slight risk of severe storms Wednesday. These cells could produce baseball to softball size hail, damaging 70+ mph wind gusts and isolated tornadoes across the eastern half of the state.

There will be a slightly lower risk of severe weather on Thursday but a better chance of getting some much-needed rain. There is another risk of severe weather across all of eastern Colorado Wednesday.

In the mountains and high valleys, elevated to critical fire weather conditions will continue through much of next week. While a few storms are possible, many areas will remain relatively dry. Gusty winds combined with low humidity will keep fire danger elevated as red flag warnings go back in effect for much of the day on Wednesday.

A switch up in the weather pattern arrives this weekend! We'll see more sunshine, limited storms, gusty winds and some summertime heat! Daytime highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like the warmer weather sticks around into early next week.

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