DENVER — A weak storm is rolling into Colorado Thursday morning! We're seeing some light snow in the northern and central mountains Thursday morning, with mostly sunny skies across the plains. The snow will linger through early afternoon, with around 1 to 4 inches possible above 10,000 feet.

It'll be a dry and mostly sunny Thursday across most of eastern Colorado. Daytime high temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s along the urban corridor Thursday.

A weak backdoor cold front moves into northeast Colorado Friday, bringing a chance of light snow showers to the plains near Sterling and Fort Morgan. The cooler air is shallow but could seep into the Denver area. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A ridge of high pressure builds back in for the weekend. This brings daytime highs into the mid to upper 50s as we head into February! Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with highs near 60 degrees!

Another storm could potentially move into the Denver metro next Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few snow showers. Cross your fingers, and stay tuned as it gets closer!

Mild and dry in Denver, with more snow for the Colorado high country

